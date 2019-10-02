Woman stabbed in Montara, Shawnee County Sheriff investigating

MONTARA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Montara woman has minor injuries after being stabbed Wednesday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:15 a.m., deputies went to a house near 6800 SW Glengate Ln. on a report of a stabbing. They found a female victim who told them a male acquaintance cut her arm hours earlier between 11 p.m. and midnight. She said the man had left the residence.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office would now like to speak with Joe E. Fish, 32, in connection with the stabbing. They ask anyone with information on Fish to call (785) 251-2216.

The investigation is ongoing.