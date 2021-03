TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 30-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a minivan Tuesday night shortly after 11:30 p.m. according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 30-year-old woman was walking in the middle of the road when she was struck by the vehicle in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

The driver of the van and her passenger were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.