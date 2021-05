TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman is injured after a car crashed into her van and caused her vehicle to flip over on Saturday afternoon.

According to Topeka Police, they were called to the crash around 1:30 p.m.

The watch commander explains that a black Jeep was trying to make a left at the intersection of Huntoon and Gage when the accident happened. The occupants of the Jeep were treated on scene and were not taken to a hospital. The woman in the van has minor injuries and is recovering in the hospital.