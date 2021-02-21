Woman with gunshot wound transported to hospital after possible road rage incident, authorities ask for help

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — One woman has been transported to Via Christi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a possible road rage incident in Geary County Sunday.

Geary County deputies were called to I-70 near mile marker 311.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle with a single woman inside who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was identified as Tina Borawski.

The sheriff’s department was provided with the following description of the other involved party:

White male between the ages of 25-37, with possible goatee, and shaggy strawberry blonde hair that appeared to be unkempt.

The subject was driving a four door white vehicle with unknown registration.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the other party involved in this incident. If you have information please contact the sheriff’s office at (785) 238-2261 or dispatch at (785) 762-5912.