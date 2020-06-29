Woman’s body found in Junction City storage unit, foul play suspected

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department said a woman’s body was found in an empty storage unit last Friday.

A JCPD spokesperson said the woman’s body was found at 2323 N. Jackson St. According to Google Maps, that’s YOG Storage.

The police department is waiting on fingerprint verification to identify the woman. After an autopsy was performed, police said they now suspect foul play.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (785) 762-8477 or a Web Tip can be made on the link located on our Facebook page.