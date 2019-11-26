Women drop 2016 Title IX lawsuits against K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The two women that filed federal Title IX lawsuits against Kansas State University in 2016 permanently dismissed the lawsuits on Tuesday.

Back in 2016, Sara Weckhorst and Tessa Farmer filed lawsuits against the university alleging it refused to investigate their rapes and other sexual assaults at off-campus fraternity houses.

In a release sent Tuesday, K-State said it didn’t provide any monetary payment or other forms of compensation to either Weckhorst or Farmer.

K-State also said it responded appropriately and were in compliance with Title IX when Weckhorst and Farmer each reported they were sexually assaulted off-campus.