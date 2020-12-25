Wondering what to do with your real tree after Christmas? The Topeka Zoo has a solution for you

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After Christmas, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree. A real tree is all fun and games, until you have to take it down and figure out what to do with it after the holidays are over.

The Topeka Zoo says it has the perfect solution, beginning on Dec. 26, where a spot is saved at Gage Park just east of the Horseshoe Court parking lot off of Gage Boulevard.

Courtesy of Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

All you have to do is drop off your tree near the orange fence, then the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will use them for the animals. Because of the animals, you have to make sure the tree if free of any ornaments, decorations, lights and anything else before dropping it off.

Trees can be dropped off through Jan. 8, so if you want to keep the Christmas cheer going for a little longer, just make sure to drop it off before then.