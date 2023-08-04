MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A major road project is moving onto its next phase, which will take the rest of the year to complete.

The city of Manhattan announced in a press release crews will move onto phase two of a major road work project starting today. Phase two is continuing work to build a new roundabout at Grand Mere Parkway and Kimbell Avenue/Scenic Drive.

The intersection of Grand Mere Parkway and Kimbell Avenue/Scenic Drive will be reopened during phase two by using a temporary fly-through route, according to the press release.

The photo below shows access to the roadway:

Photo courtesy of the city of Manhattan

According to the press release, drivers should expect moderate to heavy traffic and possible delays on Scenic Drive and Kimbell Avenue between Anderson Avenue and Hudson Drive. Drivers can expect significant delays during K-State gamedays this fall.

Phase two is expected to last 20 weeks before it is complete, weather permitting. The entire road project is expected to last through 2023, according to the press release.