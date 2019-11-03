Work begins for Kansas’ first-ever independent police auditor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The role of the independent police auditor isn’t just new to the City of Topeka, it’s new to the state of Kansas.

Edward Collazo joined KSNT News live in the studio to talk about his new role and how he plans to meet as many people as he can in the community.

He will be an independent set of eyes having worn many different caps.

Collazo is was previously a private attorney. He’s served as an Assistant District Attorney for Shawnee County.

Before that he worked as a police officer and served in the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait too. This experience is what he says will help him in this brand new role.