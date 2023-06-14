TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction crews in Topeka have completely closed an intersection on Gage Boulevard due to an issue encountered during work in the area.

Andy Rosebrook with the City of Topeka said ongoing work on SW Gage Boulevard has resulted in the need to fully close SW Gage Boulevard at 10th Street. This closure is expected to last between four to five days before the area can be reopened to traffic.

KSNT 27 News previously spoke with residents living in the neighborhoods next to the construction work on SW Gage Boulevard who said traffic increased in their area after work began on Gage in March. City officials said the work is necessary for the replacement of a water main, despite the headache it is causing for motorists.

