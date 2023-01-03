TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka.

City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that Hutton Builds will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest 10th St. Southwest 9th St. between Topeka Boulevard and Harrison will also be converted to a one-way westbound street because of the construction work.

The Docking Building is situated in the heart of the capital city, one street over from the Kansas statehouse. At 14 stories tall, the 65-year-old building is one of the state’s oldest workplaces. Officials have debated tearing the building down and using $60 million in federal pandemic relief funds to build a slimmed-down version.