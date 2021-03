TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department was called to Reser’s Deer Creek Plant in east Topeka to rescue a worker who had fallen into a vat Wednesday morning.

There was no immediate information available as to any injuries the worker may have had.

Shawnee County dispatch confirmed the Topeka Fire Department’s Technical Rescue was on site and the individual had been rescued.

