Workers staying busy at a much quieter Capitol

The legislative session wrapped up last week and though it has become quiet in both chambers, it doesn’t mean the rest of the capitol goes dormant.

A group of visitors toured the Capitol Tuesday morning learning about the history, architecture, and where the state’s elected leaders do business.

“After May when legislature is done, that’s when really our summer visitors are, our RVer’s, it’s a real hobby to travel around the United States and see all the capitols,” said Capitol Visitor Center coordinator, Joe Brentano.

He said they have just finished up their busiest months of the year. Between March and May, tour guides can see up to 500 students a day.

Now, the visitor center staff will be giving tours in the capitol and even outside the dome until legislators return to start over again.

“By December we get geared up, we get ready for session, we have a couple extra staff that legislative services provides to us, so we get those hired and we get those ready for January,” said Brentano.

Legislative Administrative Services Director Tom Day staffs extra people, like secretaries, for legislators during the session.

“We lose about 200 employees, part-time session employees,” Day said.

Full-time workers still at the capitol include legislative services staff and IT. They are making sure everything that happened this session is recorded.

“The workload doesn’t really change much for us,” said Day. “It takes a while for us to get through all the committees, and making sure our hard copies of those committees, the minutes and testimony and all of that, match what we have online,” he said.

Some legislators will return for special committees throughout their break.

Staff working leadership in the House and Senate also work year round at the capitol.