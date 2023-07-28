TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Family Service and Guidance Center is gearing up to celebrate its 17th annual Works of Heart event on August 5.

Pam Evans with FSGC joined the 27 News Morning Show to speak more about what the event is about and how people can participate.

“This year, the majority of the proceeds will go towards the Youth Crisis and Recovery Center,” Evans said. They hope the building will be fully open by October.

The event in August, however, features a live auction with artwork made especially by the children that FSGC works with. And it’s not just art that’s being auctioned. They will be giving away a multitude of other things like “Firefighters for a Day”, an RV rental and even beef!

Also, if people are unable to make it to the in-person event, there is also an online auction that will be happening at the same time. There’s also a proxy bidding option for people who are unable to make the in-person event. If people are interested in proxy bidding, email jwilliamson@fsgctopeka.com by 5 p.m. on July 28 to ensure you can do so!

The in-person event takes place on Saturday, August 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom located at 534 S. Kansas Avenue.

For more details about the event, you can watch the full interview with Evans above.

To get your tickets now, click here!