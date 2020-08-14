“Works of Heart” art auction fundraiser streaming online Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Family Service and Guidance Center will be live streaming its “Works of Heart” fundraiser Friday night. “Works of Heart” is an annual art auction, featuring pieces made by kids who have been helped by FSGC. The event is usually a large gala, but organizers moved the event online due to coronavirus concerns.

Pam Evans is the Director of Marketing and Development at FSGC. She said “Works of Heart” is important in helping the center bounce back from losses caused by the pandemic.

“We had to suspend a couple of our larger group programs for three months,” Evans said. This meant that we had significantly decreased revenues for those three months, losing about $300,000 a month.”

Ten pieces of art will be auctioned off Friday night. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made by kids as young as 5-years-old.

The event raised $120,000 last year. Evans said they are hoping to match that fundraising this year. Although moving the fundraiser online isn’t ideal, she said there are some advantages.

“The virtual event provides some new opportunities,” Evans said. “You know the expenses are a lot less because we don’t have 400 people in a room that are enjoying a nice sit down meal and drinks. Now it’s open to everybody and it’s free.”

“Works of Heart” will start with a “social hour” and jazz music at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The main event and auction will begin at 7 p.m, but bidding is already open to the public. Click here to browse items, information on how to bid and links to live stream the event.