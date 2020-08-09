Works of Heart features kids’ art in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Family Service and Guidance Center displayed art by local kids for the Works of Heart fundraising auction Saturday at Evergy Plaza.

Maddox Thomas, a 13-year-old who received services from the center, is one of the kids whose art was displayed on the big screen in the plaza.

“It really doesn’t take anything out of my time just to make something, and then it makes a lot of money and that helps people who…need help and they get this money to help with whatever they need to, whether it’s medical bills or whatever,” Thomas said.

His art, as well as many other kids’ pieces, will be available for purchase at the center’s virtual auction on August 14.

The proceeds will go toward the center, which helps children living with mental health issues. Guests must be registered to bid on auction items, and there is no charge to register.

To register, browse auction items and for more information, visit bidpal.net/FSGCart or text “FSGCart” to 243725.