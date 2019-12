TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bull riders from across the country are in the Capital City Tuesday for a New Year’s Eve competition. The PRCA New Year’s Eve Bull Riding starts at 7 pm in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

World class athletes, including one four time World Champion, will be going head to head in two rounds of competion with champion level bulls.

Tickets start at $10. The event is expected to last until 10 pm.