World Health Organization encourages playing video games, businesses see rise in sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The World Health Organization is encouraging people to play video games among the coronavirus pandemic, and businesses say their video game sales are booming.

The U.S. ambassador to the WHO tweeted his support asking people to pick up a game and help save lives.

He used the hashtag #PlayApartTogether to ask people to keep their distance.

KSNT News reached out to Best Buy and they said they’re seeing the need to keep video games stocked.

“With the increase in social distancing, we are seeing demand for gaming products. Our teams are working hard to meet this demand while keeping their safety top of mind,” said Matthew Smith with Best Buy.

Best Buy is increasing social distancing by giving customers curbside service.

Some local game enthusiasts said playing some games brings back a sense of nostalgia, like Matthew Hewitt who was using GameStop’s curbside pickup to get some new games.

“Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – I used to play it on Nintendo 64 when I was a kid,” said Hewitt. “Soon as I get home I’m going to be playing Turok. That’s all I’m going to be doing.”

The recommendation is important because in the past, the organization classified video game addiction as an official mental health disorder.

Many popular video games took to Twitter to share their excitement about the new endorsement from the WHO.

Several game companies are joining the movement by making certain content available for free or adding new features and extra rewards.