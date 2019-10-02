World War II bomber plane that visited Topeka crashes in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (KSNT/AP) – A touring preserved bomber plane from World War II crashed Wednesday morning at a Connecticut airport.

It wasn’t clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going, according to Max Reiss, spokesman for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. A fire with black smoke rose from near the airport as emergency crews responded to the site.

The airport said in a message on Twitter that it has closed.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

The B-17 bomber plane visited the Topeka Regional Airport in July 2018 as part of the “Wings of Freedom” tour. The tour features a B-17, B-24 and a B-25 bomber, as well as a P-51 fighter plane.

Airport officials told the Associated Press that educational group Collings Foundation had brought the “Wings of Freedom” vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week. When the group was previously at Topeka Regional Airport, it offered flights in the bombers starting at $400 for 30 minutes and fighter flights starting at $2,200.

A representative of the group could not immediately confirm any information about the crash but said it would issue a statement.