World War II veteran who stopped in Kansas dies at 102

TOPEKA (KSNT)- One of the oldest American World War II veterans, Sidney Walton, has died at the age of 102.

Walton was one of the country’s last veterans who fought in WWII. He was on the No Regrets Tour that stopped in all 50 states, visiting all 50 governors. The tour was meant to raise awareness about the shrinking of WWII veterans and their sacrifices.

On July 20, he met with Governor Laura Kelly for the 39th stop. His last stop was on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Oklahoma, the 40th state on the tour. The tour started in April 2018 with only 10 more states to go.

Walton’s funeral services will be in San Diego. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral expenses.