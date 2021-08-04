World’s first licensed armless pilot visits Mission Creek Camp, inspires others with disabilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first licensed armless pilot in the world, Jessica Cox, visited Topeka’s Mission Creek Camp and Retreat Center Wednesday.

Cox met several adult campers with disabilities and spent the day learning about their challenges.

“Yes, I don’t have arms and that’s very obvious because you can see that,” Cox said. “But I still have joy, and I have a smile on my face.”

The adults warmly received her visit and asked her questions about flying planes with her feet.

“I definitely have done so much in my life that is unbelievable to many,” Cox said. “They can also be happy with their own challenges whatever challenges those are, it may not be flying a plane like I learned to do but it could be learning how to get dressed on your own, or figuring out a way to be a little more independent, those things are just as difficult for some people.”