OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Splish splash, this rubber ducky is way too big for the bath. The world’s largest rubber duck is set to make its first appearance in the Kansas City metro next week.

The Region 7 Head Start Association, an organization representing early childhood programs across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is bringing the world’s largest rubber duck to the Overland Park Convention Center on June 12.

The big yellow guest will be a key feature in the organization’s 2023 conference “Getting Your Ducks in a Row — Reimagining and Reorganizing Your Organization”. More than 400 Head Start staff and childcare partners are expected to attend the four-day conference.

According to Craig Samborski, the owner of the massive “Mama Duck”, the inflatable stands approximately 61 feet high, is roughly 64 feet wide and 74 feet long. The duck weighs around 80,000 pounds and it takes roughly an hour and a half to fully inflate.

“Mama Duck” will be placed in the parking lot of the convention center for people to stop by and snap a picture. Organizers say once fully inflated, “Mama Duck” will be visible from I-435.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog will welcome “Mama Duck” to the city during a Duck Launch Ceremony on Monday, June 12 at 4:30 p.m. “Mama Duck” will be on display at the convention center from 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.