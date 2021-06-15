Worlds of Fun forced to close Tuesday and Wednesdays in June

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Staffing shortages are forcing Worlds of Fun to close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the month of June.

In a tweet the Kansas City amusement park said they will be closed June 15-16, June 22-23, and June 29-30.

The schedule for Oceans of Fun will not change.

The park said they will continue to “ramp up recruiting efforts,” for now however, the shortage of labor “continues to be a challenge.”

Oceans of Fun will continue to be open on its adjusted schedule for the rest of June. Reservations are required for anyone who wants to go to Oceans of Fun. Reservations can be made online or through the Worlds of Fun app.