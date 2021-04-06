Wreck near Mayetta, four transported to local hospitals, one ejected from vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash this morning on US-75 at 158th road will cause delays this morning as first responders work the scene.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 75 at 158th Road near Mayetta is being detoured through town due to an accident at the intersection. pic.twitter.com/cOYXRb5CgN — Holton Recorder (@HoltonRecorder) April 6, 2021

The crash happened at 7:46 a.m.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office an eastbound Ford F-150 collided with a northbound Nissan Infiniti passenger car at the intersection.

An adult and two children in the pick up were transported to a hospital in Topeka.

The driver of the pick up was ejected from the vehicle according to the the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the three were considered in critical condition.

The driver of the Infinity also was considered in critical condition and transported to a local hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol dispatched units to the scene.

The Holton Recorder tweeted that traffic is being rerouted through town.

The accident is south of Mayetta.