The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office found a wrecked vehicle off the road at 6835 NW Highway 24 Friday morning, May 7.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shortly after the sun rose on Friday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls of a wrecked vehicle on northwest Highway 24.

Deputies found an abandoned car that appears to have rolled or been hit several times. It was located just west of Landon Road on the south side of the highway.

An officer at the scene said the car had most likely been there for hours.

If you have any information please call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-368-9511.

