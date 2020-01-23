Writer reacts after being in middle of KU/K-State basketball brawl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley Gates was right in the middle of the brawl that now has four players suspended.

“It struck with me as soon as I grabbed my camera that I needed to film this and I didn’t really think about it,” said Gates, Gopowercat.com reporter.

His video now has more than 7 million views on Twitter. It’s also likely his video Big 12 officials used to determine who needs to be punished for the brawl. Gates said he is surprised to see only four players punished.

“I honestly thought there would be more. I thought a few other players might get hit with a one-game suspension; maybe slapped with a little bit of time,” said Gates.

The next Sunflower Showdown is next month at K-State.