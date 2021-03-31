Wrong-way driver in Topeka crash that killed baby arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a driver Wednesday on charges stemming from a crash that killed a baby.

Troy A. Vsetecka, 51, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Involuntary manslaughter

Three counts of aggravated battery

Failure to stop

Aggravated endangering a child

Speeding

Reckless driving

Driving the wrong direction on a one-way road

A spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Vsetecka drove a light-colored SUV the wrong way on Southwest Polk Street before crashing into a gray sedan at the intersection of Southwest 5th Street. Police confirmed Wednesday that a baby in the sedan died from the crash.

Three other people in the sedan were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Photos at the scene show one car was knocked on its side, while the SUV’s front was smashed in. Crews were seen taking people from the crash to an ambulance.