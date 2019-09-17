Wrong-way driver sends two to hospital with serious injuries

GEARY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking into a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night.

KHP troopers said the crash occurred late Sunday evening in Geary County when Denilson Rodriguez, 20, was driving the wrong way on K-18.

After colliding with two other cars, he ran from the scene.

A man in one of the cars Rodriguez hit was seriously hurt and was taken to KU Med.

Hannah Burkhart, of Fort Riley, was one of the people in the second car that was hit and was also taken to KU Med with serious injuries.

Troopers said everyone but Rodriguez had their seat belts on.