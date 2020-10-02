WTC to increase internet speeds in McFarland Kansas

MCFARLAND, Kan. (KSNT) – As more and more of our business is done online, those in rural areas can struggle with internet access.



The Wamego Telecommunications, or WTC, company is bringing faster internet to McFarland, Kansas.

With a population of only around two hundred and fifty people, these areas are usually overlooked.

But before the end of the year, this area will get 1 gigabyte internet speeds through fiber cables.

“Fiber is something that will last for years and years so it’s not something that is going to be affected by trees or weather or anything else and it provides and unbelievable amount of broadband.” Jeff Wick, CEO of WTC said.

They are able to bring high speed internet to rural cities because of the “connectivity emergency response” grant, money that is part of federal coronavirus relief, to help people impacted by the pandemic.