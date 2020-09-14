WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Junior Elder celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Topeka.

Elder came to Topeka from western Kansas for business school, where he ended up joining the National Guard and eventually fighting in World War II.

Elder continued with his career and became the Kansas state director of the Selective Service System.

After all of those accomplishments, Elder said the one he cherishes most is his family, who spent the whole day celebrating him.

“I’ve always been blessed I think,” Elder said. “A large family teaches you something.”

When we asked Elder for advice on living a long and happy life, his answer was to just keep breathing.