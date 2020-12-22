WWII veteran Frank Benteman dies, his legacy honored those who never returned to Kansas

FRANKFORT, Kan. (KSNT) – The man whose persistence led to a portion of Highway 99 in Frankfort, Kansas, being renamed the Frankfort Boys World War II Memorial Highway has died.

Frank Benteman, 94, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20.

It was Bentemen who petitioned the state to recognize the Frankfort lives lost during WWII.

Today when you enter and leave the city of Frankfort, you may have seen the Frankfort Boys World War II Memorial Highway, it is a 10-mile dedication to the soldiers who didn’t come back to Frankfort after WWII.

According to a statement in the Congressional record, Frankfort lost more men in World War II than any other town its size.

Benteman was awarded a Purple Heart and a Cross of Lorraine for his service.

According to his obituary Benteman gave many talks about his war experience and spoke at the Eisenhower Library on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Rochester Cemetery 1200 NW Menniger Road, in Topeka.