WWII Veteran turns 97 over Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family is spending this Memorial Day Weekend celebrating special moments and a honoring a veteran in their family.

On Sunday afternoon, the Ramirez family had a drive by parade to celebrate some important birthdays for two of their loved ones who live at Vintage Park in Holton.

The Ramirez family calls Uncle Greg , a WWII veteran, and his sister, aunt Pat, the leaders of their family

“They have led our families and guided our families with wisdom and love and caring and support all these years and it was very hard for us to not be able to see them and celebrate their birthday’s,” said Valeria Howland, their niece.

Because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to visit them at their living center in Holton for two months.

“We’ve missed them so much and we know that it’s hard for them being confined and not being able to visit with family on a regular basis, which we’ve done our entire lives,” said Steve Ramirez, Greg’s son.

So, they cleared it with the facility to have a small drive by parade to celebrate the big 99 for Pat and 97 for Greg.

Cousins, nephews, and friends drove by with signs waving from a distance to wish them a happy birthday and let them know how much their family cares.

“I was teary eyed when I first saw them both because it’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to see em and that love just pours further and you can’t contain it because they’re such special people in our families,” Howland said.

Ramierz said they don’t ever take a moment with his father or aunt for granted.

“We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, that’s for certain you know and 97, 99, we’ve had ’em a long time and we hope we get to continue to have ’em for longer you know,” Ramirez said. “We don’t want to miss any opportunity.”

Greg Ramirez served in Europe and the South Pacific during World War II and his

late wife, Evelyn, was also a WWII veteran.