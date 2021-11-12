Years later, mother’s push sees deadly Kansas crash case reopened

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – More than three years after a deadly car crash took one life and injured three other people, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced it reopened the case and filed new charges.

Hayden C. Cook, 20, of St. George, faces charges including:

Involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated battery

Three counts of endangering a child

Reckless driving

Driving in violation of driver’s license restrictions

A court case against Cook came after the mother of Isaac Johnson, who died in a car crash on Feb. 16, 2018, asked the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to reopen their investigation into the incident earlier in 2021. The sheriff’s office said it looked over the case and determined it needed further investigation. After forwarding the results of that additional review over to the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office, it filed charges against Cook.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t indicate if it arrested Cook after the additional investigation. The office also said it wouldn’t release any additional information on the case at this time.