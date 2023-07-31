TOPEKA (KSNT) – Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is reportedly shutting down and headed for bankruptcy. A local Teamsters representative said the move has left dozens of Kansas union workers unemployed.

Teamsters Local 696 President Mike Scribner told KSNT 27 News his office received notice on Friday that Yellow Corp. was closing its operations. He said that includes two YRC Freight locations in Topeka and one in Salina.

Scribner said the closures affects 58 Local 696 union members. He could not comment on the number of nonunion employees who lost their jobs.

Scribner said TeamCare health insurance coverage for laid off union workers has been extended to Aug. 5 at midnight.

The company’s collapse arrives just three years after Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government.