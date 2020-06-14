Yoga studio hosts class at Historic Topeka Cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people are getting their workout done in an unusual place.

On Saturday morning, the folks at The Yoga Room held a class at the Historic Topeka Cemetery.

That’s right, people were doing downward dogs surrounded by grave sites.



Angela Lexow, the studio’s owner and class instructor said there’s lots of room to stretch out at the cemetery and it’s one of the most quiet spots in town.

“All ages and abilities here and so just try to keep it gentle and make it a class that everybody can come to and mostly just relax,” Lexow said.

She said they plan to have another class at the cemetery sometime in October.