TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You have the chance to leave your mark on the 3rd Annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

Mark Boling Construction, Sutherlands and KSNT News are teaming up for the 2×4 Project.

You can make a donation of any amount to St. Jude and decorate one of the 2×4 boards that will be used to frame the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

You can take part in the project from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. It will be at Sutherlands at 2210 NW Tyler St. in Topeka.