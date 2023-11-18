TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas time is nearly here, and one local radio station is going all holidays.

Our partners at Majic 107.7 officially switched over to Christmas music. It’s an annual tradition, and is one of the main signals that the holiday season is near in Topeka.

“I think once the Brookwood Santa goes up it’s always a sign that Christmas is coming, so we decided to go ahead and flip the switch today,” Afternoon Radio Host Amber Lee said. “Christmas brings about a lot of feel-good music, feel-good memories, and we love to be a part of that.”

The holiday tunes will play through Christmas day.