MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police across Kansas are getting ready for this year’s “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” enforcement campaign.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) announced via a press release that it will join with other law enforcement agencies across Kansas in a targeted effort to remove impaired drivers from the road. The campaign will be in effect from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4.

The RCPD said one person is killed in a drunk driving crash almost every hour in the U.S. A single drink is enough to put not only the driver’s life in danger, but also others on or near the road.

“Drinking and driving isn’t just a reckless choice; it’s a perilous road that leads to shattered lives,” said RCPD Director Brian Peete. “I urge you to take the wheel of responsibility, ensuring your safe journey home. Your choices drive our community’s well-being.”