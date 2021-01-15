‘You move, I’m gonna shoot you in your head’: Video shows tense arrest by Shawnee County deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Video of a Thursday arrest in a Topeka driveway shows tense moments between two men and a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy.

The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera caught the encounter around 4:45 p.m. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, James Beatty was driving a red truck in the area and Lloyd Ratzloff was riding passenger. The video first shows the red truck turning a corner, and a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy follows and puts his lights on.

Beatty pulls the truck into a driveway and the deputy parks behind it. Beatty is seen getting out of the truck and putting his hands in the air. The deputy orders him to get back in the car and points his gun at Beatty.

Beatty does not get back in the car and walks towards the deputy. The deputy orders Beatty to get on the ground three times. The video shows Beatty get on the ground face-down, and the deputy puts his knee on Beatty’s back.

“You move, I’m gonna shoot you in your head,” the deputy said to Beatty.

He then points his gun into the truck at Ratzloff and orders him to put his hands up. The deputy mainly points his gun at Ratzloff, and occasionally points it back down at Beatty. The deputy had his gun drawn on the two men for two minutes during the encounter.

Beatty asks the deputy why he is doing this to Ratzloff and him. The deputy only responds with orders to stay down and listen to his directions. Later in the video, another deputy and a Topeka police officer arrive at the scene. The Topeka police officer takes Ratzloff into custody and the pair of deputies take Beatty.

KSNT News asked a spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office if the deputy followed protocol during the arrest. The spokesperson did not say yes or no.

“We recovered a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics. The case will be forwarded to the [district attorney’s] Office for prosecution review.” Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Lloyd Alan Ratzloff, left, and James Alan Beatty. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Beatty is facing charges including:

Aggravated Weapons Violation by a Felon

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of the Legal Process

Other traffic and registration violations

Ratzloff is facing charges including: