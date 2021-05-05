Young men help people with tasks around Wamego community for free

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of young men is helping people complete tasks around the Wamego community for free. What started as a task for church has now become a part of their daily routine.

They said they just want to help people and that money is not the important part. They help people with tasks like yard work and moving and help those who might not be able to physically complete the tasks themselves.

They said they have received the best kind of payment possible.

“Nothing but a lot of love really,” Leonard Poulson, one of the Wamego helpers said. “Everything they said is typically just ‘thank you’ and stuff like that. We’ve made a couple of lasting friendships and people talk to us pretty regularly.”

The young men have been helping out around the town for over a year now.