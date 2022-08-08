TOPEKA (KSNT) – Forge is gearing up for ForgeFest 2022. Director Rhett Flood and member Zac Surritt stopped by 27 News Monday morning to tell us what people can expect.

Jean Claude and the Eclairs will headline the event, which will be 8 p.m. to11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 27 at Evergy Plaza. Along with live music, people can enjoy beer, cocktails, food trucks, an Instagram selfie station, yard games and more.

The event is free and open to the public but geared toward Forge’s demographic, young professionals ages 18 years old to 40 years old.

