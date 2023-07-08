TOPEKA (KSNT) – The choice between a brand-new community pool or a brand-new splash park is up to the community.

Shawnee county Parks and Recreation is building a new aquatic center to replace the Oakland-Billard pool.

On Saturday, Parks and rec held a community feedback session. People had the chance to check out potential designs, and weigh in on the selection. This event is all about the community as the new facility will ultimately serve them.

Brian Toby, a spokesman for Parks and Rec says community input and happiness is what their work is all about.

“Quality of life is the component that parks brings to the community,” Toby said. “It just improves the overall quality of life for homeowners, for visitors, for all ages.”

Toby tells 27 News they hope to start work on the new aquatic center by the end of this year. If you’re interested in submitting your thoughts on the facility, click here.