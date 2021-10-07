Your ticket to 2021 Halloween fun is right here!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday night of Texas' controversial Heartbeat Law, placing a temporary hold on the law that bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant, the Associated Press reported.

Later on Wednesday night, the state of Texas filed an appeal to the injunction, which was issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.