Your ticket to 2021 Halloween fun is right here!

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Finding the perfect spot to trick-or-treat, or finding Halloween fun is important this year. KSNT has compiled a list of Halloween-themed events happing in Shawnee and neighboring counties.
Thursday, Oct. 7
- Halloween Themed Bingo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
- The Return of Lawrence Zombie Walk, Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Murder Mystery Dinner “Hitchcock Homicide,” Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Basehor
- Spooktacular at Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo, Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (This event is for high risk/special populations)
Saturday, Oct. 23
- Boo at the Zoo, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Topeka Zoo
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Spooktacular at Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo, Saturday, Oct. 23, 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Manhattan
Sunday, Oct. 24.
- Spooktacular at Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Manhattan
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Trunk or Treat, First Southern Baptist Church, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Topeka
Friday, Oct. 29
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Halloween Trivia Night, The Beacon, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Topeka
- Trick or Treat, Midwest Dream Car Collection, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Manhattan
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Boo at the Zoo, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Topeka Zoo
- Emporia Downtown Trick or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Emporia
- Fear Zone Haunted Trail, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Trick or Treat OFF the Street, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Olathe
- TPAC Halloween Fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 7 p.m., Topeka
Sunday, Oct. 31
- Topeka 6th Annual Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, 5 p.m., to 7 p.m. Hummer Sports Park, Topeka
If your organization would like to be included in our list of events for trick-or-treaters please click here.