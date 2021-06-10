You’re a wizard, Hairy: New Topeka program to get magical furry friends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society’s “Hairy Pawter and the Forever Home” adoption special is officially underway.

All adult dogs housed at the shelter will get discount adoption rates. The $150 adoption fee for dogs aged five months to six years will drop down to $75, and all dogs over the age of seven will have an adoption fee of $25 instead of the regular $75.

The dogs were all placed into various houses based on their personality traits:

Gryffindog Brave, Courageous, Confident



Huffelpup Sweet, Kind, Loyal























Ravenpaw Clever, Intelligent, Smart















Slobberin Ambitious, Cunning, Determined





















HHHS Communication Coordinator Emi Griess said the idea came from a shelter in Orlando, Fla.

“They sorted the dogs into Harry Potter houses based on their personalities, and ever since then our shelter has gotten a lot of suggestions from people,” Griess said.

All of the adoptable dogs have been spayed or neutered and are currently up to date with shots. A short adoption process will be required.

The adoption special at HHHS, located at 5720 SW 21st St., will go through Sunday.