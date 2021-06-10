You’re a wizard, Hairy: New Topeka program to get magical furry friends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society’s “Hairy Pawter and the Forever Home” adoption special is officially underway.
All adult dogs housed at the shelter will get discount adoption rates. The $150 adoption fee for dogs aged five months to six years will drop down to $75, and all dogs over the age of seven will have an adoption fee of $25 instead of the regular $75.
The dogs were all placed into various houses based on their personality traits:
- Gryffindog
- Brave, Courageous, Confident
- Huffelpup
- Sweet, Kind, Loyal
- Ravenpaw
- Clever, Intelligent, Smart
- Slobberin
- Ambitious, Cunning, Determined
HHHS Communication Coordinator Emi Griess said the idea came from a shelter in Orlando, Fla.
“They sorted the dogs into Harry Potter houses based on their personalities, and ever since then our shelter has gotten a lot of suggestions from people,” Griess said.
All of the adoptable dogs have been spayed or neutered and are currently up to date with shots. A short adoption process will be required.
The adoption special at HHHS, located at 5720 SW 21st St., will go through Sunday.