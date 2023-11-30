WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AAA of Kansas warns that ’tis the season for driving distractions and heightened emotions that can lead to trouble behind the wheel.

Statistics from the Kansas Department of Transportation show that the last three months of the year saw the highest number of crashes in the state. In 2022, there were 16,983 crashes in Kansas, leading directly to the deaths of 115 people.

“The holidays are considered a time of warmth and happiness. But those images can be marred by heavier traffic congestion, the hustle and bustle of shopping, family tensions and overwhelming expectations,” says Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “When drivers bring holiday stress and heightened emotions to the roadway, the results can be deadly.”

Last year, careless and reckless driving led to 1,296 crashes and caused the deaths of 34 people. Aggressive and antagonistic driving caused 308 crashes that killed 7 people.

The vast majority of all crashes in Kansas in 2022 involved men. The majority of fatalities were also men.

A report from AAA shows nationally that more than half of all drivers engage in dangerous behavior. AAA says the most common dangerous behavior is speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving, which only four in 10 drivers surveyed did not engage in.

“Despite acknowledging the dangers, some drivers continue to engage in potentially deadly behaviors, particularly speeding,” says Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety president and executive director. “Understanding the different types of risky driving behaviors, and the characteristics of drivers who engage in them, is crucial for developing targeted interventions to achieve safe mobility.”

AAA of Kansas offers these tips on staying safe on the road this holiday season:

Spread goodwill with courteous driving . Follow the rules of the road and be courteous to others. If you inadvertently make an error that affects another driver, give a wave and smile. That simple act will often defuse a potential aggressor.

. Follow the rules of the road and be courteous to others. If you inadvertently make an error that affects another driver, give a wave and smile. That simple act will often defuse a potential aggressor. Let the aggressor go on their merry way . If someone is tailgating you, change lanes or pull over when safe to do so and let the aggressive driver pass. They’re unlikely to engage any further.

If someone is tailgating you, change lanes or pull over when safe to do so and let the aggressive driver pass. They’re unlikely to engage any further. ‘Tis the season to keep your cool. Whether it’s Cousin Eddie overstaying his welcome, shopping taking its toll on your budget or simply too much to do in too little time, keep your emotions in check when driving. Carve out some time for stress relief and never get behind the wheel with heightened emotions.

Whether it’s Cousin Eddie overstaying his welcome, shopping taking its toll on your budget or simply too much to do in too little time, keep your emotions in check when driving. Carve out some time for stress relief and never get behind the wheel with heightened emotions. You don’t keep the naughty and nice list. Remember, you’re not Santa nor are you the police. Even if a driver is doing a poor job, it is not your place to correct them. Give other drivers the benefit of the doubt and don’t take their errors personally.

Remember, you’re not Santa nor are you the police. Even if a driver is doing a poor job, it is not your place to correct them. Give other drivers the benefit of the doubt and don’t take their errors personally. Avoid adding to the noise, noise, noise. Don’t be a Grinch. Save the horn for an emergency or tap it lightly if you need to alert a driver to a changed traffic signal. Do not use it to “call out” the driving behaviors of others.

Don’t be a Grinch. Save the horn for an emergency or tap it lightly if you need to alert a driver to a changed traffic signal. Do not use it to “call out” the driving behaviors of others. Party with a plan. If your merriment includes consuming alcohol, have a plan in place before sipping the first hot buttered rum or spiked egg nog. Arrange for a designated driver or rideshare. Never driver impaired.

If your merriment includes consuming alcohol, have a plan in place before sipping the first hot buttered rum or spiked egg nog. Arrange for a designated driver or rideshare. Never driver impaired. Be realistic about your travel time . Santa has eight reindeer to guide him. Since you aren’t as lucky, consider the amount of traffic you’ll likely encounter and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination without speeding or driving aggressively.

. Santa has eight reindeer to guide him. Since you aren’t as lucky, consider the amount of traffic you’ll likely encounter and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination without speeding or driving aggressively. Enjoy the season. The holidays bring a lot of expectations, whether it’s to be happier and less stressed than your reality or to accomplish an impossibly long to-do list. Feeling harried, depressed, angry, or resentful can lead to aggressive or impaired driving while having too much on your mind will cause a distraction that takes your mind away from focusing on the road. Slow down and take a mental break from time to time.

Kansas has crash statistics available to view from 2000 up to 2022 that you can see by clicking here. For more traffic safety information or other travel information, visit AAA of Kansas.