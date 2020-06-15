Youth baseball, adult softball start Monday in Shawnee County, soccer pushed to fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Rec is starting summer youth baseball and adult softball leagues Monday. The opening comes with new health regulations aimed at keeping players safe.

Youth Sports Manager Derrick Mead said they will be sanitizing dugouts and asking teams to bring their own beverages. He said they are also making changes to the schedule, which is starting weeks later due to the pandemic.

“We’ve spaced games out a little bit between games on a given night just to give staff a chance to clean,” Mead said. “In most seasons the teams try to get done by July 4, give or take, so they can try to enough some of their summer before school starts. Not really the case this year.”

Mead said the youth baseball and adult softball season will be extended by three to four weeks. He said they should both be wrapped up by August 1.

Youth soccer, on the other hand, will not be coming back this summer. Mead said this is because there is not really a way to social distance while playing soccer. He said they are currently planning to have a fall soccer season.

Mead said they have offered refunds for people whose leagues were postponed or who simply aren’t comfortable putting their kids back in sports. He said they have also offered to transfer fees to a future season.

Manhattan Parks and Rec currently does not have youth sports on the schedule. City spokesperson Vivienne Uccello said city leaders are still determining whether they’ll be able to offer youth sports this season.