TOPEKA (KSNT)- The 20th Annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction is happening soon in the Top City.

Allison Marker with the YWCA, spoke about the importance of the event on the Fox 43 AM Live show.

Every year, the YWCA invites artists, supporters, volunteers and survivors to come out and place bids on artwork created by local artists, all to raise funds for the Center for Safety and Empowerment.

Early-bird tickets are now on sale, costing you $65 per person until March 3. The regular ticket price is $75. If you’re interested in purchasing one of these tickets, click here or text “CR2023” to 76278.

If you’re on the fence about going and would like to see some of the artwork beforehand, head to Leaping Llamas downtown on March 3. There, they will be showing off the donated artwork and giving people a chance to peek before they make a purchase.

The 20th Annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction is April 1, at 6 p.m. at the Jayhawk Theatre.