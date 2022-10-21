TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local group tasked with helping victims of domestic violence wrapped up a week of celebrating and spreading awareness.

The YWCA and members of the community held a rally at the statehouse on Friday. People gathered with signs and shirts in support of victims of domestic violence.

“It’s an opportunity to be out in the community, and bring people in from the community to really understand the impact of domestic violence,” YWCA of Northeast Kansas, Kathleen Marker said. “Also, to be aware of the complexities of domestic violence in our community.”

Friday’s event marked the end of YWCA’s “Week Without Violence.” People are still able to get involved with the YWCA. For information on their services and upcoming events, click here.