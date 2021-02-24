YWCA starting 21-day racial equity, social justice challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- On March 1, the YWCA is starting a 21-day racial equity and social justice challenge to raise awareness in Northeast Kansas.

This series of events is in the hope to shed light on issues such as race, power, privilege and leadership in today’s society. The challenges will be presented Monday through Friday until the end of the month.

People who participate will be guided through three to four daily activities that may include reading articles, listening to podcasts, reflecting on experiences and much more.

With each activity, the YWCA aims for challengers to come out with a strong understanding of racial inequality and what action they can take to improve their community.

“As the only YWCA in the state of Kansas, YWCA Northeast Kansas is proud to participate in the event this year,” Kathleen Marker said, CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas. “We encourage our entire community to join us in examining how structural racism and bias impact each of our lives.”

In last year’s challenge, more than 30,000 people across the country participated in the education and learning of racial injustice. According to the YWCA, the challenge has been a “powerful tool for companies, municipalities, non-profits and religious institutions to begin to implement real equitable change.”

If you participate in the challenge and want to engage with others use the hashtag #YWCAEquityChallenge. YWCA also has a Facebook group page where people can use their outlet to have further conversations and engage in a safe space.

You can now register for the challenge here.