TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police reportedly checked in on Zoey Felix a month prior to her death in early October.

Felix died at the hospital after she was found by first responders at a local gas station suffering from life-threatening injuries on Oct. 2. A Topeka man, Mickel Cherry, is currently facing charges of rape and murder in connection to her death.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told KSNT 27 News that on Sept. 5 Topeka Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of SE Market Street to make a welfare check. They had received reports of a child, later identified as Felix, living in a residence without electricity.

Responding TPD officers made contact with the residents and confirmed there was no electricity in the home. Spiker said police talked to the custodial parent of Felix who said she had not been staying in the home due to the lack of power.

Spiker said police also met with Felix “who was in good spirits and apparent health” before leaving her in the care of her parent. TPD later filed a report with the Kansas Department of Children and Families (DCF). The City of Topeka’s Property Maintenance Unit followed up on the electricity issues on Sept. 11 before the property maintenance case was closed on Sept. 25 for voluntary compliance.

Felix’s death has generated an outpouring of emotions from the local community. A local man recently announced plans for a peaceful protest on the Kansas statehouse this weekend to call for action in the aftermath of Felix’s death.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news by downloading our mobile app.